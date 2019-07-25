LONG BEACH, New York (WABC) -- The Long Beach International Film Festival is kicking off its eighth year Thursday.
During its four-day run from July 31-August 3, the festival will screen an international slate of more than 50 films, including feature-length narratives, documentaries, short and animated movies open for all ages.
Dr. Dre, rapper, record producer and entrepreneur, is expected to help kick off the festival.
In addition, the festival will feature an array of nightly special events, including red carpet premieres, gourmet food events, Chefs & Shorts, filmmaker receptions, compelling filmmaker Q&As, and musical performances.
The Opening Night film, Astronaut, starring Richard Dreyfuss, will screen at the Regal Lynbrook 13 Theater on July 31 at 5 p.m., immediately followed by Taste on the Plaza.
This red-carpet event will feature interview opportunities accompanied by the "Tastes" of over 30 Restaurants, Wines, Beers and Spirits on Long Beach Plaza with Live Musical Performances celebrating filmmakers and artists.
The festival will conclude on Saturday, August 3, with a free concert on the beach followed by free shorts on the beach, which offers movie screenings right on the shores of Long Beach beginning at sunset. For more information visit www.longbeachfilm.com.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
The Long Beach International Film Festival kicks off
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More