The Jimmy Awards nominees take the stage for their Broadway debut

The 86 nominees are competing in The Jimmy Awards.
Tony Award-winner Ben Platt is hosting the eleventh annual ceremony in New York City.
The high school students from 43 regional programs across America are competing in dynamic ensemble and solo performances.
Nominees are vying for the Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress.
Get a special look inside The Jimmy Awards during the show's intermission Monday night on abc7NY.com.
Several student participants from previous years have already been cast in Broadway, West End and touring productions.
