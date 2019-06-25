Arts & Entertainment

The Jimmy Awards nominees take the stage for their Broadway debut

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- High school students from around the country are in New York City making their Broadway debuts.

The 86 nominees are competing in The Jimmy Awards.

Tony Award-winner Ben Platt is hosting the eleventh annual ceremony in New York City.

The high school students from 43 regional programs across America are competing in dynamic ensemble and solo performances.

Nominees are vying for the Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress.

Several student participants from previous years have already been cast in Broadway, West End and touring productions.

