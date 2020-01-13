Oscars

2020 Oscar nominations announcement: WATCH LIVE

LOS ANGELES -- The countdown to Oscar Sunday has begun!

After months of speculation and a flurry of award shows, the 92nd Academy Awards nominations are being announced LIVE right here starting at 8:18 a.m. ET / 5:18 a.m. PT.

Following the Golden Globe Awards, Producers Guild Awards and other historic Academy Award bellwethers, five movies appear to lead the Oscar pack: "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood," "1917," "The Irishman," "Parasite" and "Jojo Rabbit."

The biggest night in Hollywood will go hostless for the second year in a row and will focus on big musical numbers, comedy and star power, according to ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke.
Here is the full list of nominees announced so far:



Actress in a Supporting Role


Kathy Bates in "Richard Jewell"
Laura Dern in "Marriage Story"
Scarlet Johanson in "Jojo Rabbit"
Florence Pugh in "Little Women"
Margot Robbie in "Bombshell"

Actor in a Supporting Role


Tom Hanks in "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"

Anthony Hopkins in "The Two Popes"
Joe Pecsi in "The Irishman"
Al Pacino in "The Irishman"
Brad Pitt in "Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood"

Original Score


"Joker"
"Little Women"
"Marriage Story"
"1917"
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

Animated Short Film



"Dcera (Daughter)"
"Hair Love"
"Kitbull"
"Memorable"
"Sister"

Live Action Short Film


"Brotherhood"
"Nefta Football Club"
"The Neighbors' Window"
"Saria"
"A Sister"

Costume Design


"The Irishman"
"Jojo Rabbit"
"Joker"
"Little Women"
"Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood"

Sound Editing


"Ford v Ferrari"
"Joker"
"1917"
"Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood"
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

Sound Mixing


"Ad Astra"
"Ford v Ferrari"
"Joker"
"1917"
"Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood"

Documentary Feature


"American Factory"
"The Cave"
"The Edge of Democracy"
"For Sama"
"Honeyland"

Documentary Short Subject


"In the Absence"
"Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)"
"Life Overtakes Me"
"St. Louis Superman"
"Walk Run Cha-Cha"
