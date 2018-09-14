ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Live with Kelly and Ryan' EP Michael Gelman now a Guinness World Record holder

EMBED </>More Videos

There was a big surprise and a special honor Friday for the executive producer of "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

NEW YORK (WABC) --
There was a big surprise and a special honor Friday for the executive producer of "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

Hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest shocked Michael Gelman by calling him in front of the cameras during the show.

Officials from Guinness World Records were then called out to honor Gelman with an award.

With 7,534, Gelman is now the world record holder for most morning show episodes produced by an individual.

And here's a bit of trivia -- in 1988, Gelman became the youngest executive producer of a syndicated talk show.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentworld recordlive with kelly and ryankelly riparyan seacrestentertainment
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'A Simple Favor'
Broadway star, 3-time Tony nominee Marin Mazzie dies at 57
Main slate films announced for 2018 NYFF
Fans attack Willie Nelson over Beto O'Rouke rally appearance
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Florence Update: Cat 1 hurricane slowly wobbles inland
Florence Live: Continuous coverage from ABC 11 in NC
Hurricane Florence: 70 evacuated from NC hotel
Off-duty correction officer fatally shot at Queens intersection
CT woman calls police, says husband shot intruder in home
Paul Manafort pleads guilty, will cooperate with Mueller
Broadway star, 3-time Tony nominee Marin Mazzie dies at 57
14-year-old boy charged in suffocation of his 2 siblings
Show More
Luxury retailer Henri Bendel, opened in NYC in 1895, closing
Bob Evans sausage links recalled, may contain plastic
10 injured in escalator accident at NYC high school
Gov. Andrew Cuomo wins Democratic primary, defeating Cynthia Nixon
DA: Ex-detective ran prostitution ring; 7 NYPD officers charged
More News