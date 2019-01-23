EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3389549" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Meek Mill released from prison. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on April 25, 2018.

A new coalition was announced Wednesday in Manhattan to create an organization to reform the American criminal justice system.The organization includes rappers Jay-Z and Meek Mill and Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin.A new coalition was announced Wednesday in Manhattan to create an organization to reform the American criminal justice system.Mill has been speaking out for criminal justice reform since his release from jail in Pennsylvania last spring.He says the current system ensnares young black people and aims to keep them incarcerated instead of opting to rehabilitate them.----------