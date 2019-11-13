On The Red Carpet at CMA Awards streaming live from Nashville

LOS ANGELES -- On the Red Carpet will be reporting live from Nashville for country music's biggest night.
KABC entertainment reporter George Pennacchio and WABC entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon will host the first-ever live streaming red carpet coverage at the CMA Awards. Together they will welcome nominees, presenters, and performers as they arrive for the 53rd Annual CMA Awards.
Also joining On The Red Carpet for the CMA Awards are Bachelorette Hannah Brown and ESPN commentator Jason Fitz, who will be special guest correspondents.
In addition to red carpet arrivals, viewers can catch a sneak peek at exclusive behind-the-scenes access from rehearsals leading up to the show! As previously announced, performers include Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, Maren Morris, Dolly Parton with for KING & COUNTRY and Zach Williams, P!nk and Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn with Brothers Osborne, Garth Brooks with Blake Shelton, Dan + Shay, Kacey Musgraves with Willie Nelson, Lady Antebellum and Halsey, Old Dominion, Blake Shelton, and Thomas Rhett.
Viewers can stream "On The Red Carpet at the CMA Awards" beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT at OnTheRedCarpet.com.
Live coverage airs on ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT | 6:30 p.m. CT.
The 2019 CMA Awards will air Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
