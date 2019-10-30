'Live with Kelly and Ryan' prepares to top last year with elaborate Halloween show

NEW YORK -- It's become a Halloween tradition at "Live with Kelly and Ryan" -- each year the costumes of the audience who come to see the show seem to get more elaborate and the costume changes of the hosts become more numerous.In 2017, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest switched identities and came out as each other. Last year, they stepped into a way, way back machine to recall old TV shows.Look for more of that Wednesday morning on "Live's Best Halloween Show Ever (Viral Edition)." An advance clip shows them dressed as the Addams Family.To call the preparations "elaborate" would be an understatement. Ripa says she is, "really sort of astounded at what we come up with and how, you know, how much planning it takes."As in previous years, the audience will come in costume, and the hosts play numerous roles in the course of an hour with some of the bits pre-taped.Seacrest said that he doesn't "even know what character we're playing, but we're in roller skates and satin. I'm in satin black shorts and a pink top.""These two," said Executive Producer Michael Gelman pointing to the hosts, "are willing to do almost anything. There's a lot of hemming and hawing, and I don't know, and in the end, they do it."In part that's because the two friends are so comfortable with each other, and even Gelman gets into the act. There's a method to this madness: the annual episode always boosts ratings."Every year we go so crazy and so big," Gelman said. "That you want it to be better the next year, but it's hard to keep topping ourselves."For the first time this year, entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon's alter-ego, cranky critic Randy Kenyon, makes an appearance on the Halloween show. Spoiler alert - Randy isn't quite as friendly Sandy.