ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Live with Kelly and Ryan: Allison Williams

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch Allison Williams talk about her role in the film "A Series of Unfortunate Events."

Related Topics:
entertainmentlive with kelly and ryan
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The Oscars will not have a host: Report
Oscars nominations 2019: What to know
Here's what to do in New York City this week
BAFTA 2019 nominations: 'The Favourite' is the favorite
'The Bachelor' Colton: 'I'm exactly where I need to be'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man allegedly lured 12-year-old girl, raped her in Bronx
Deaths of 2 men in Queens fire ruled double homicide
AccuWeather: Watching potential weekend snow
Toyota recalls 1.7M vehicles in North America to fix air bags
Naked man ID'd in wrong way chase through 2 states
Concrete slab falls from UES building into apartments
California surfer survives shark attack, gets 50 stitches
Fire tears through classroom of elementary school in Lawrence
Show More
LIVE: Mayor de Blasio delivers State of the City address
Teen stabbed behind Burger King in Huntington Station
NYC's first Wegmans supermarket to fill 500 jobs
Sources: Man whose death led to protests had spinal meningitis
Sentencing for man who hailed cab while woman died in car fire
More News