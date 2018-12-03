Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
BREAKING NEWS
Amber Alert canceled, Rochester teen found safe
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WEATHER ALERT
Flood Warning
Full Story
LIVE VIDEO
Remembering President George H.W. Bush
Watch Now
LIVE VIDEO
NOW: Victim of Gov. Murphy campaign alleged sex assault testifies
Watch Now
WATCH
LIVE
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
Traffic
Weather
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
7 On Your Side: Crime Stoppers
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Weather
Entertainment
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
Social Superstars
Glam Lab
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Live with Kelly and Ryan: Illusionist Adam Trent
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4821749" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Watch illusionist Adam Trent perform on Live with Kelly and Ryan.
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
Monday, December 03, 2018 11:59AM
Related Topics:
entertainment
live with kelly and ryan
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Cher surprises, Kanye apologizes after 'The Cher Show'
4 fun and informative charity events in New York City this week
The best live music events in New York City this week
The best television trivia nights in New York City this week
5 fun family-friendly activities in New York City this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Amber Alert canceled, Rochester teen found safe
High school coach accused of exposing himself to girl
Body found in Costa Rica in search for missing woman
Officer's widow worries loophole will cost her cancer care
Cher surprises, Kanye apologizes after 'The Cher Show'
Raw beef recall expanded to 12 million pounds
Video: Man beaten into coma during Bronx robbery
9-year-old boy groped on subway, photo of suspect released
Show More
Survivors of LIRR massacre gather ahead of 25th anniversary
FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D
Woman killed while trying to help homeless woman with baby
NJ pilot, passenger killed in Florida plane crash
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
More News