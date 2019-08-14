BREAKING NEWS
Woman who says Epstein raped her files 1st lawsuit since his death
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Weather
Entertainment
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
In Our Backyard
Glam Lab
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Arts & Entertainment
'Live with Kelly and Ryan': Marlon Wayans
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
arts & entertainment
live with kelly and ryan
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cyclist struck by vehicle day after NYC sees 3 bike accidents
Dump truck crashes into NJ house, trapping driver
Lawsuits filed as NY Child Victims Act goes into effect
Woman who says Epstein raped her files 1st lawsuit since his death
Pedestrian struck by truck, critically injured n Manhattan
Petition to rename portion Trump Tower street after Obama tops 100k
Woman accused of trying to kidnap toddler from NY hospital
Show More
Coney Island's Luna Park hosts contest to name new ride
Phone scam targets PSEG Long Island customers
A$AP Rocky found guilty of assault
Video shows teen put dog in clothes dryer
Body cam footage shows officers confronted by dogs
More TOP STORIES News