Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
BREAKING NEWS
3rd person dies after hammer attack at Brooklyn restaurant
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
LIVE VIDEO
NOW: Comptroller launches push to pay underpaid NYC workers
Watch Now
WATCH
LIVE
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
Traffic
Weather
Localish
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Weather
Entertainment
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
Social Superstars
Glam Lab
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Live with Kelly and Ryan: Protecting babies from sickness during flu season
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5104536" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Dr. Greg Yapalater with tips on how to protect your baby from germs during flu season.
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
Thursday, January 24, 2019 11:54AM
Related Topics:
entertainment
live with kelly and ryan
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Alec Baldwin pleads guilty to harassment in parking spot fight
Carrie Underwood welcomes second son
Entertainment blogger breaks down the Oscar nominations
Gandolfini's son to play young Tony Soprano in new film
Jay-Z, Meek Mill start criminal justice reform organization
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Heavy rain falling across NY area
3rd person dies after hammer attack at Brooklyn restaurant
Superintendent accused of lying to get help for sick student
Jayme Closs to get $25K reward from Jennie-O
Man attacks Lyft driver stuck in Midtown traffic, stomps on car
Mom in hospital not aware her kids are dead, father says
5-year-old left on school bus for 7 hours
5 dead in shooting at Florida bank: Police
Show More
What we know about Florida bank shooting suspect
Man who recently renewed vows with wife dies from cancer
Police: Suspect lures boy, 11, exposes himself in the Bronx
LIVE: NYC announces crackdown on illegal parking in bus lanes
Italy ordered to pay $20,000 in damages to Amanda Knox
More News