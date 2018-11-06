ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Live with Kelly and Ryan: Rosamund Pike

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch Rosamund Pike talk about her role in "Gone Girl' on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Related Topics:
entertainmentlive with kelly and ryan
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
VIDEO: Incredible gingerbread houses created at this year's national competition
New NYC exhibit offers immersive video game experience
'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator dies at 57
Alec Baldwin appears in court in parking spot assault case
Oscar-winning director Bernardo Bertolucci dies at 77
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
15-year-old girl seriously injured in Bronx shooting
2 dead after car slams into light pole, tree in New Jersey
FBI: Body found during search for Hania Aguilar
2 arrested in crime spree that included Duane Reade shooting
Some milk, yogurt sold in Brooklyn, Orange County recalled
Video: Gender reveal fail starts 73-square-mile wildfire
Navy: Error led to active shooter report at Walter Reed hospital
1st public hearing over MTA fare, toll hikes held in Manhattan
Show More
Street closures, security plans for Rockefeller Center tree lighting
Residents demand answers over water woes in NYCHA building
2 infants with bacterial infection die after outbreak at NJ hospital
CT special ed teacher pleads no contest to sex with students
'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator dies at 57
More News