Arts & Entertainment

'Live with Kelly and Ryan' wins Daytime Emmy Award

EMBED <>More Videos

'Live with Kelly and Ryan' win Daytime Emmy Award for Best Talk Show

PASADENA, California (WABC) -- We're celebrating and congratulating Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on winning a Daytime Emmy Award!

The "Live with Kelly and Ryan" hosts won for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.

The president of ABC Owned Television Stations, Wendy McMahon, accepted the award on their behalf.

The honor comes as the pair celebrate their second anniversary as co-hosts of the show seen every weekday at 9:00 a.m. on Channel 7.

Alex Trebek received a standing ovation as he accepted an Emmy Award for "Jeopardy!"

Trebek, who announced in March he has advanced pancreatic cancer, said he'd worried about winning as best game show host.

He was concerned that sympathy might play a role in voting, he said, when contenders should be judged on the merits of their work.

But Trebek recalled that he lost last year after he had major surgery for life-threatening blood clots.

Since that didn't get him a sympathy vote, the 78-year-old Trebek said he can live with the honor.

It's his seventh Daytime Emmy, including a 2011 lifetime achievement award.

Trebek received a warm welcome from the theater audience earlier Sunday evening, when he presented a trophy.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentpasadenaemmysdaytime emmy awards
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3-year-old dies in burning car in Queens; father in custody
Woman raped, family terrorized in Queens home invasion
At least 40 killed after plane makes fiery landing in Moscow
Diana Ross feels 'violated' by TSA screener's touching
AccuWeather: Warmer sunshine
3-alarm fire causes Paterson building to partially collapse
Boeing didn't tell airlines that safety alert wasn't on
Show More
Trump fixer Cohen heads to prison in hush-money scheme
Opening statements set to begin in trial of 5 in Junior murder
Teenager with autism attacked in Bronx building
Wild brawl breaks out after workers try to stop suspected shoplifter
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at home in North Bergen
More TOP STORIES News