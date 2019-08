HOLEY MOLEY! New Jersey contestant competes on ABC's miniature golf competition show

PARAMUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- On this week's brand-new ' Holey Moley ', it's east coast versus west coast when a local New Jersey contestant, Joe DePrima of Cliffwood Beach, New Jersey, faces off with California native, aka "the wizard of mini-golf" in a round that culminates in a sudden-death putt-off tiebreaker.ABC's new primetime summer show ' Holey Moley ' is miniature golf on a grand scale, even though there's nothingabout it.Our New Jersey Community Journalist, Miguel Amaya , decided to try his hand and battle Joe himself at Paramus Mini Golf Course in Paramus, New Jersey.Every Thursday, "Holey Moley," ABC's No. 1 mini-golf competition series with Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore, Jeannie Mai and resident golf pro Stephen Curry features 12 mini-golfers facing off in a series of head-to-head matchups.Winners will move on to round two and from there, only three will make it to the final hole - the daunting "Mt. Holey Moley."At the end of each episode, one winner will be crowned and walk away with the $25,000 prize, "The Golden Putter" trophy and coveted "Holey Moley" plaid jacket.The new episode, "Never Count Out the Beard", airs tonight, August 1st, at 8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT, on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com , the ABC app and Hulu It's all part of ABC's "Summer Fun and Games," starting at 8 p.m. Thursday on ABC 7.----------