Lollapalooza Day 2: Video shows dozens of people jumping fence at Grant Park

CHICAGO -- Security at Chicago's largest music festival is a little tighter after video shared on social media Friday showed a major breach along Michigan Avenue.The video shows dozens of people storming and jumping over a security fence near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Balbo Drive on the second day of Lollapalooza.The incident happened at about 2 p.m. and involved about 50 people, according to the Office of Emergency Management and Communications. Officials believe the teens may have been using social media to communicate and round up as many people as possible, though none were actually able to gain entry to the festival. The perimeter fences were secured and no one was injured. Chicago police deployed additional bike patrols as a result.Friday night's headliners are Childish Gambino and Tame Impala.Jade Rivera took her spot at the front of the Lollapalooza line at 7 a.m., four hours before the Grant Park gates opened."I got here super early because of the sunrise," she said.But make no mistake, Rivera is at Lollapalooza for the music, especially Tame Impala."I am going to camp out and hang out at the front all day just like I did yesterday and tomorrow," Rivera said.Mariah Landeros was also in line hours early."Bring Me To The Horizon is what I'm pretty excited for," she said.Some video gamers likely looking forward to seeing Ninja. The Fortnite superstar is playing his inaugural live stream on Microsoft's Mixer from Lolla at noon.Regardless of what draws thousands to Grant Park, their security is a focus for organizers. Rivera said Lollapalooza measures up well compared to other festivals."I like the fact that they have metal detectors and what not here is probably the best thing for my safety," Rivera said."Don't take any drinks from anybody and just be careful," Landeros said." Make sure you like have all your belongings in your front pocket and stuff."Hundreds of private security guards along with undercover and uniform Chicago police officers are keeping watch."For the first time in the six years I've been coming here I saw police actually walking around," said festival-goer Lauren Bobowski. "Normally, they are kind of undercover."Mayor Lightfoot toured the security command center Thursday night, where officials can view more than 300 cameras focused on Lollapalooza.Organizers are telling wristband holders to be ready to have their bags checked; the official bag policy allows for small, single-pocket drawstring bags, empty hydration packs and small purses or fanny packs. Backpacks, bags with multiple pockets and any bag larger than 14 in. x 11 in. x 5 in. is prohibited and no exceptions will be made.Anyone who refuses to comply with the search policy will be refused entry.