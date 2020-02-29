Long Island native Shannon Gibbons earns a Hollywood ticket on 'American Idol'

THE SHANNON STANDARD!— American Idol (@AmericanIdol) March 2, 2020
Congrats @shan_gibbons#AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/0Xw34GJPZ3
Gibbons wowed the judges with her performance to advance to the next round.
"Shannon has set the bar for @AmericanIdol auditions," Luke Bryan tweeted.
Gibbons told the Long Island Advance that she had dreamed about being a contestant on American Idol since she was a young girl. She auditioned for the first time back in 2015 but was not chosen.
That initial rejection did not stop the talented singer. Gibbons finally had to her chance to audition in Brooklyn in front of judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan.
Gibbons has previously sung in her school and church choirs and is now a member of the spiritual singing group The Om-en, singers that share a positive message through song.
