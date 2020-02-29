Arts & Entertainment

Long Island native Shannon Gibbons earns a Hollywood ticket on 'American Idol'

BELLPORT, Long Island (WABC) -- Shannon Gibbons auditioned for a second time to fulfill a life-long dream of winning "American Idol." She's headed to Hollywood!



Gibbons wowed the judges with her performance to advance to the next round.

"Shannon has set the bar for @AmericanIdol auditions," Luke Bryan tweeted.

Gibbons told the Long Island Advance that she had dreamed about being a contestant on American Idol since she was a young girl. She auditioned for the first time back in 2015 but was not chosen.



That initial rejection did not stop the talented singer. Gibbons finally had to her chance to audition in Brooklyn in front of judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan.

Gibbons has previously sung in her school and church choirs and is now a member of the spiritual singing group The Om-en, singers that share a positive message through song.



Watch "American Idol" Sunday nights at 8:00 on ABC!

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbellportsuffolk countysingingamerican idol
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
First positive case of coronavirus in NYC, Governor Cuomo confirms
Coronavirus: Here's how to protect yourself
Coronavirus outbreak: Washington state health officials report 2nd US death
AA suspends flights between JFK/Miami to Milan amid COVID-19 concerns
Delta suspends flights between JFK, Milan amid COVID-19 outbreak
Miss Staten Island banned from marching in parade after coming out as bisexual
These are the must-read stories of the weekend
Show More
Pete Buttigieg to suspend presidential campaign: ABC News
Plastic bag ban underway in NY; additional fee for paper bags
Daylight saving time starts Sunday, March 8: What to know
NYC carriage horse euthanized after collapsing in Central Park
Police searching for man who allegedly groped child in NYC
More TOP STORIES News