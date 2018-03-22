ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Grey's Anatomy' spin-off 'Station 19' premieres on ABC

EMBED </>More Videos

Reporter Sandy Kenyon reports on the new show coming to ABC.

By
LOS ANGELES, California (WABC) --
TGIT on ABC is all about "Grey's Anatomy." Thursday evening begins with an episode of the long-running series and then continues with a two-hour premiere of the spin-off "Station 19."

The show takes place in Seattle Fire Department's Station 19 and follows the lives of the firefighters there. "Grey's Anatomy" fans will notice some familiar faces and familiar settings.

Star Jaina Lee Ortiz, who plays Andy Herrera, grew up in the Bronx and credits her upbringing as helpful in pursuing her career.

"Being from the Bronx, I mean instantly you develop a thick skin, and I think that's a huge part of being in this business," she said. "You have to be tough and strong, and you deal with so much rejection and bullies."

She also said being the daughter of an NYPD detective helped her play the "alpha female."

As a spin-off of "Grey's Anatomy," stars from that series, like Ellen Pompeo and Chandra Wilson, make brief appearances in the new show. And Jason George moves to "Station 19" permanently. His character goes from the operating room to fighting fires.

"The fun thing about Ben is he goes after the things that scare him most," George said. "He's always looking for new challenges. He was deathly afraid of fire, now he's gonna become a fireman."

Like all of Shonda Rhimes' shows, there is a message behind all the drama and action: to show female firefighters in action at a time when they are under-represented nationwide.

"There are 1.1 million firefighters and just 7 percent are females," Ortiz said.

New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson has pointed out this problem in our own city as well. During a hearing on diversity in the NYFD, Johnson said the department is "out of step" for having only 68 female firefighters.

"If this show's around for a few years, I have no doubt that Jaina and other women on out show will inspire women to pursue a career that's phenomenal," George said.

You can watch "Station 19" starting March 22 at 9 p.m. on your local ABC station. To read more about the show, see the trailer, and watch past episodes click here.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentgrey's anatomytgitshonda rhimestelevisionentertainmentsandy kenyon
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
More News