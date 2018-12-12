SAN FRANCISCO --Pedro Pascal will star in "The Mandalorian," the upcoming Star Wars live-action series, Lucasfilm announced.
Pascal, known for his work on "Narcos," will appear in the title role as a lone Mandalorian gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy. Other cast members include Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog and Nick Nolte.
"The Mandalorian" is currently in production for Disney+, Disney's upcoming direct-to-consumer streaming service that will launch in the U.S. in late 2019. The company has yet to announce a release date.
Writer and executive producer Jon Favreau teased the series' premise in an October Instagram post: "After the stories of Jango Fett and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic."
"We're having a great time working with this incredibly talented group and excited for everyone to see what we're up to," Favreau said Wednesday.
Dave Filoni ("Star Wars: The Clone Wars," "Star Wars Rebels") is set to direct the first episode.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.