Luna Park amusement park in Coney Island opens for the season

Luna Park in Coney Island opened this weekend.

By Eyewitness News
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Luna Park, the famous amusement park in Coney Island, is now officially open for the 2019 season.

Guests who attended the opening on Saturday also contributed to a worthy cause.

They received free admission, as long as they made a $10 donation for 'Children of Promise'.

The non-profit works with the children of incarcerated parents to promote safety, support the kids and make sure past mistakes by the parent are not repeated.

All rides are now open, including the legendary Cyclone roller coaster, the Astro Tower and the Wonder Wheel.

