ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Mac Miller's California home is scene of death investigation

A death investigation was underway Friday at the Studio City home of rapper Mac Miller. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES --
A death investigation is underway at rapper Mac Miller's Studio City, California, home, authorities said on Friday.

Law enforcement vehicles were seen parked along Valleycrest Drive near the home of the rapper, whose real name is Malcolm James McCormick. Police officers were waiting for the coroner to arrive on scene.

The identity of the deceased individual was not immediately released.

Back in May, McCormick was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence following a crash in Studio City.

McCormick and pop star Ariana Grande had broken up earlier that month, with Grande tweeting afterward: "pls take care of yourself."

McCormick's last tweet was posted on 6:45 p.m. Thursday about his upcoming tour, set to begin in October.


----------
