Mac Miller's California home is scene of death investigation

pls take care of yourself — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 17, 2018

Go get tickets for tour.



Thundercat

J.I.D.



I’m bringing a band.



The show is going to be special every night.



I wish it started tomorrow.



It starts October 27th.https://t.co/RGYZC5DTza — Mac (@MacMiller) September 7, 2018

A death investigation is underway at rapper Mac Miller's Studio City, California, home, authorities said on Friday.Law enforcement vehicles were seen parked along Valleycrest Drive near the home of the rapper, whose real name is Malcolm James McCormick. Police officers were waiting for the coroner to arrive on scene.The identity of the deceased individual was not immediately released.Back in May, McCormick was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence following a crash in Studio City.McCormick and pop star Ariana Grande had broken up earlier that month, with Grande tweeting afterward: "pls take care of yourself."McCormick's last tweet was posted on 6:45 p.m. Thursday about his upcoming tour, set to begin in October.----------