Madonna makes surprise NYE appearance at Stonewall Inn

Superstar Madonna rang in the New Year in New York City with a surprise performance at the Stonewall Inn.

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Superstar Madonna rang in the New Year with a surprise performance at New York City's famed Stonewall Inn.

The Material Girl appeared on stage just after midnight early Tuesday morning.

She gave a short speech before performing two of her hit songs including "Like a Prayer."



Her 13-year-old son David Banda accompanied her on the guitar.

Last week Madonna was named as the ambassador for the 50th anniversary of the riots at Stonewall.

