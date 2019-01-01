Madonna makes surprise NYE appearance at Stonewall Inn

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) --Superstar Madonna rang in the New Year with a surprise performance at New York City's famed Stonewall Inn.
The Material Girl appeared on stage just after midnight early Tuesday morning.
She gave a short speech before performing two of her hit songs including "Like a Prayer."
Her 13-year-old son David Banda accompanied her on the guitar.
Last week Madonna was named as the ambassador for the 50th anniversary of the riots at Stonewall.
