Main Slate announced: See the films of the 2019 NYFF

NEW YORK -- The 2019 New York Film Festival's Main Slate is now out - showcasing films from 17 different countries, including new titles from celebrated auteurs, extraordinary work from directors making their NYFF debuts, and captivating features that earned acclaim at international festivals. Nine films in the festival were honored at Cannes.NYFF Director and Selection Committee Chair Kent Jones said, "Cinema is the domain of freedom, and it's an ongoing struggle to maintain that freedom. It's getting harder and harder for anyone to make films of real ambition anywhere in this world. Each and every movie in this lineup, big or small, whether it's made in Italy or Senegal or New York City, is the result of artists behind the camera fighting on multiple fronts to realize a vision and create something new in the world. That includes masters like Martin Scorsese and Pedro Almodóvar and younger filmmakers coming to the festival for the first time like Mati Diop and Angela Schanelec."Here is more about the Main Slate, in a press release from the Film at Lincoln Center.-*-The films featured in this year's event which were honored at Cannes include Bong Joon-ho's Palme d'Or-winner Parasite; Grand Prix-winner Atlantics: A Ghost Love Story, directed by Mati Diop, an alum of annual FLC series Art of the Real and winner of the 2016 Lincoln Center Emerging Artist award; Céline Sciamma's Portrait of a Lady on Fire, NYFF's Film Comment Presents selection and winner of both the Queer Palm and the Best Screenplay prize; Pedro Almodóvar's Pain and Glory, awarded Best Actor for Antonio Banderas; Kleber Mendona Filho and Juliano Dornelles' Jury Prize-winner Bacurau; Young Ahmed, which brought home the Best Director prize for Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne; and three Un Certain Regard winners, including Oliver Laxe's Jury Prize-winner Fire Will Come, Albert Serra's Special Jury Prize-winner Liberté, and Kantemir Balagov's Beanpole, which collected the Best Director prize. Top prize winners from the Berlinale will also appear in the Main Slate: Nadav Lapid's Golden Bear-winner Synonyms and Angela Schanelec's I Was at Home, But..., which won the Silver Bear for Best Director.Olivier Assayas makes his 10th appearance at the festival with Wasp Network, while other returning filmmakers include Arnaud Desplechin, Kelly Reichardt, Corneliu Porumboiu, Bertrand Bonello, Kiyoshi Kurosawa, Marco Bellocchio, Pedro Costa, and Agns Varda, whose final film Varda by Agns will screen posthumously. Making their New York Film Festival debuts are New Directors/New Films alum Pietro Marcello, Lou Ye, and Federico Veiroj, whose work has also screened in FLC's Neighboring Scenes series, and additional filmmakers new to the festival include Diao Yinan, Koji Fukada, and Justine Triet, an alum of FLC's Rendez-Vous with French Cinema.This year's New York Film Festival poster is designed by Main Slate director Pedro Almodóvar, whose film Pain and Glory marks his 11th NYFF appearance. Speaking about his inspiration for the design, Almodóvar said, "For the basis of this year's New York Film Festival poster, I used a photo of a still life that I exhibited at the Marlborough Gallery. The masses of color on which the text is printed are reminiscent of an animated sequence that appears in my latest film, Pain and Glory, though for this version I have chosen less bright colors, using muted shades of red, blue, green, and mauve. These colors correspond to the palette in which I seem to move lately."As previously announced, the NYFF57 Opening Night is Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story is Centerpiece, and Edward Norton's Motherless Brooklyn will close the festival.Presented by Film at Lincoln Center, the 17-day New York Film Festival highlights the best in world cinema, featuring works from celebrated filmmakers as well as fresh new talent. The selection committee, chaired by Jones, also includes Dennis Lim, FLC Director of Programming, and Florence Almozini, FLC Associate Director of Programming. Nadav LapidDir. Kiyoshi KurosawaDir. Marco BellocchioDir. Agns VardaDir. Pedro CostaDir. Olivier AssayasDir. Corneliu PorumboiuDir. Diao YinanDir. Jean-Pierre and Luc DardenneDir. Bertrand BonelloNYFF Special Events, Spotlight on Documentary, Convergence, Shorts, Retrospective, Revivals, and Projections sections, as well as filmmaker conversations and panels, will be announced in the coming weeks.Tickets for the 57th New York Film Festival will go on sale to the general public on September 8. Festival and VIP passes are on sale now and offer one of the earliest opportunities to purchase tickets and secure seats at some of the festival's biggest events, including Opening and Closing Night. Learn more at filmlinc.org/NYFF57Passes.