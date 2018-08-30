ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

56th New York Film Festival Main Slate announced

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan --
The prestigious New York Film Festival is back for its 56th year!

The Film Society of Lincoln Center announced the 30 films for the Main Slate, beginning September 28 - October 14.

The 17-day NYFF highlights the best in world cinema, featuring works from celebrated filmmakers as well as fresh new talent.

This year's Main Slate showcases films from 22 different countries, including new titles from celebrated auteurs, extraordinary work from directors making their first NYFF bows and captivating features that wowed audiences at international festivals.

Tickets for the 56th New York Film Festival will go on sale to the general public on September 9. Festival and VIP passes are on sale now and offer one of the earliest opportunities to purchase tickets and secure seats at some of the festival's biggest events, including Opening and Closing Night.

The 56th New York Film Festival Main Slate

Opening Night
The Favourite
Dir. Yorgos Lanthimos

Centerpiece
ROMA
Dir. Alfonso Cuarón

Closing Night
At Eternity's Gatel
Dir. Julian Schnabel

3 Faces
Dir. Jafar Panahi

Asako I & II
Dir. Rysuke Hamaguchi

Ash Is Purest White
Dir. Jia Zhangke

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Dir. Joel Coen & Ethan Coen

Burning
Dir. Lee Chang-dong
Cold War
Dir. Pawe Pawlikowski

A Faithful Man/L'Homme fidele
Dir. Louis Garrel

A Family Tour
Dir. Ying Liang

La Flor
Dir. Mariano Llinás

Grass
Dir. Hong Sangsoo

Happy as Lazzaro/Lazzaro felice
Dir. Alice Rohrwacher

Her Smell
Dir. Alex Ross Perry

High Life
Dir. Claire Denis

Hotel by the River
Dir. Hong Sangsoo

If Beale Street Could Talk
Dir. Barry Jenkins

The Image Book/Le Livre d'image
Dir. Jean-Luc Godard
In My Room
Dir. Ulrich Khler

Long Day's Journey Into Night
Dir. Bi Gan

Monrovia, Indiana
Dir. Frederick Wiseman

Non-Fiction
Dir. Olivier Assayas

Private Life
Dir. Tamara Jenkins

RAY & LIZ
Dir. Richard Billingham

Shoplifters
Dir. Hirokazu Kore-eda

Sorry Angel
Dir. Christophe Honoré

Too Late to Die Young
Dir. Dominga Sotomayor

Transit
Dir. Christian Petzold

Wildlife
Dir. Paul Dano

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentnew york film festivalnyfflincoln centerUpper West SideManhattanNew York City
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Top Gun' sequel put on hold until 2020
Kanye West apologizes for saying slavery was 'a choice'
Sexy bride goes viral in epic wedding reception video
World's tallest pendulum ride coming to Six Flags in 2019
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Couple arrested after friend's body parts found in bags
Mom to stand trial after baby dies from drug-tainted breast milk
VIDEO: Referee suffers brain injury after coach's punch
Pizza deliveryman ambushed, shot in head in Harlem
Mystery of partially-dressed woman ringing doorbell solved
Snapchat video shows young kids smoking, 2 women arrested
Couple owes thousands after hotel reservation hijacked
Man dies after being pulled from water off Orchard Beach
Show More
Arrest after remains believed linked to MS-13 found on LI
Puppy saved after getting stuck in wheel well
Cuomo, Nixon clash in testy NY Democratic debate
11-year-old girl dies after being found in hot car in her LI driveway
After service, McCain to depart Arizona for final time
More News