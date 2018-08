The 56th New York Film Festival Main Slate

The prestigious New York Film Festival is back for its 56th year!The Film Society of Lincoln Center announced the 30 films for the Main Slate , beginning September 28 - October 14.The 17-day NYFF highlights the best in world cinema, featuring works from celebrated filmmakers as well as fresh new talent.This year's Main Slate showcases films from 22 different countries, including new titles from celebrated auteurs, extraordinary work from directors making their first NYFF bows and captivating features that wowed audiences at international festivals.Tickets for the 56th New York Film Festival will go on sale to the general public on September 9. Festival and VIP passes are on sale now and offer one of the earliest opportunities to purchase tickets and secure seats at some of the festival's biggest events, including Opening and Closing Night.Dir. Yorgos LanthimosDir. Alfonso CuarónDir. Julian SchnabelDir. Jafar PanahiDir. Rysuke HamaguchiDir. Jia ZhangkeDir. Joel Coen & Ethan CoenDir. Lee Chang-dongDir. Pawe PawlikowskiDir. Louis GarrelDir. Ying LiangDir. Mariano LlinásDir. Hong SangsooDir. Alice RohrwacherDir. Alex Ross PerryDir. Claire DenisDir. Hong SangsooDir. Barry JenkinsDir. Jean-Luc GodardDir. Ulrich KhlerDir. Bi GanDir. Frederick WisemanDir. Olivier AssayasDir. Tamara JenkinsDir. Richard BillinghamDir. Hirokazu Kore-edaDir. Christophe HonoréDir. Dominga SotomayorDir. Christian PetzoldDir. Paul Dano----------