UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan --The prestigious New York Film Festival is back for its 56th year!
The Film Society of Lincoln Center announced the 30 films for the Main Slate, beginning September 28 - October 14.
The 17-day NYFF highlights the best in world cinema, featuring works from celebrated filmmakers as well as fresh new talent.
This year's Main Slate showcases films from 22 different countries, including new titles from celebrated auteurs, extraordinary work from directors making their first NYFF bows and captivating features that wowed audiences at international festivals.
Tickets for the 56th New York Film Festival will go on sale to the general public on September 9. Festival and VIP passes are on sale now and offer one of the earliest opportunities to purchase tickets and secure seats at some of the festival's biggest events, including Opening and Closing Night.
The 56th New York Film Festival Main Slate
Opening Night
The Favourite
Dir. Yorgos Lanthimos
Centerpiece
ROMA
Dir. Alfonso Cuarón
Closing Night
At Eternity's Gatel
Dir. Julian Schnabel
3 Faces
Dir. Jafar Panahi
Asako I & II
Dir. Rysuke Hamaguchi
Ash Is Purest White
Dir. Jia Zhangke
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Dir. Joel Coen & Ethan Coen
Burning
Dir. Lee Chang-dong
Cold War
Dir. Pawe Pawlikowski
A Faithful Man/L'Homme fidele
Dir. Louis Garrel
A Family Tour
Dir. Ying Liang
La Flor
Dir. Mariano Llinás
Grass
Dir. Hong Sangsoo
Happy as Lazzaro/Lazzaro felice
Dir. Alice Rohrwacher
Her Smell
Dir. Alex Ross Perry
High Life
Dir. Claire Denis
Hotel by the River
Dir. Hong Sangsoo
If Beale Street Could Talk
Dir. Barry Jenkins
The Image Book/Le Livre d'image
Dir. Jean-Luc Godard
In My Room
Dir. Ulrich Khler
Long Day's Journey Into Night
Dir. Bi Gan
Monrovia, Indiana
Dir. Frederick Wiseman
Non-Fiction
Dir. Olivier Assayas
Private Life
Dir. Tamara Jenkins
RAY & LIZ
Dir. Richard Billingham
Shoplifters
Dir. Hirokazu Kore-eda
Sorry Angel
Dir. Christophe Honoré
Too Late to Die Young
Dir. Dominga Sotomayor
Transit
Dir. Christian Petzold
Wildlife
Dir. Paul Dano
