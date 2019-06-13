Arts & Entertainment

Man goes for Guinness World Record by watching 'Avengers: Endgame' 200 times in theaters

Here's something to Marvel at: an Avengers fan claims to have watched "Endgame" 114 times and says he's not planning to stop watching any time soon.

Agustin Alanis from Florida says he is going for the Guinness World Record.

The 30 year old hopes to watch the movie 200 times before it leaves theaters.

Alanis is watching the blockbuster approximately 4-to-5 times every weekend.

Hopefully, he's catching those discounted matinees.
