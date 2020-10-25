Man dressed as headless horseman plays guitar on bike in Massachusetts

Matthew Dunkle rides his bike around Concord, Massachusetts in a headless horseman costume while playing the instrument.
He really sticks his neck out, because in order to strum a tune while riding a bike, it's not just "no head," but "no hands" either.
He first had the idea for this last year, but did an about face.
The headless horseman insists he's not out of his mind.
He says he practiced on empty streets during the early days of the pandemic.
RELATED: Video shows rare sight of bear giving vocal performance at Yosemite National Park
----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts