Arts & Entertainment

Man dressed as headless horseman plays guitar on bike in Massachusetts

MASSACHUSETTS (WABC) -- A guitar player struck a chord by losing his head for Halloween.

Matthew Dunkle rides his bike around Concord, Massachusetts in a headless horseman costume while playing the instrument.

He really sticks his neck out, because in order to strum a tune while riding a bike, it's not just "no head," but "no hands" either.

He first had the idea for this last year, but did an about face.

The headless horseman insists he's not out of his mind.

He says he practiced on empty streets during the early days of the pandemic.

RELATED: Video shows rare sight of bear giving vocal performance at Yosemite National Park
EMBED More News Videos

A rare sighting of a black bear singing its heart out from a tree in Yosemite National Park was captured on camera.


----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmassachusettshalloweencostumesgood newsbikesfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo on Trump administration COVID policy: 'They surrendered'
NYPD investigating video of officer blasting 'Trump 2020' from patrol car
Senate votes to advance Amy Coney Barrett; confirmation expected Monday
US sees second-highest day of COVID cases ever
NYPD confiscates then returns PPE handed out to voters
Man steals police cruiser, leads officers on wild chase: Cops
AOC joins voters as long lines continue on day 2 of early voting
Show More
Pence to keep up travel despite contact with COVID-infected aides
COVID Updates: Russia falling behind on vaccine trials
Rapper Offset detained in Beverly Hills while on Instagram Live
Tropical Storm Zeta forms, remnants could impact NYC area
Teen sues Florida school district over his Trump elephant
More TOP STORIES News