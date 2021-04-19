Arts & Entertainment

Man reportedly caught trespassing at Taylor Swift's building in TriBeCa

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Man reportedly caught trespassing at Taylor Swift's TriBeCa apartment

TRIBECA, Manhattan (WABC) -- NYPD officers arrested a man caught trespassing in TriBeCa, reportedly at the home of pop star Taylor Swift.

Investigators charged Hanks Johnson, 52, of Manhattan with criminal trespassing.



Police took him into custody after someone called 911 on Saturday night.

The New York Post reports Johnson was caught trying to gain entry into the luxury building, where Swift owns three apartments.

She also owns a townhouse next door.

OTHER NEWS | Former NYPD cop pleads guilty in alleged murder-for-hire plot
EMBED More News Videos

(Previous coverage) NJ Burkett reports on the NYPD officer who allegedly plotted to kill both her estranged husband and the daughter of her boyfriend.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttribecanew york citymanhattantaylor swiftentertainmentapartmenttrespassing
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search for 2 women who stole valuable necklace off 84-year-old Asian woman
Queens Sikh community mourns victims of FedEx mass shooting
Volunteers help to clean discarded masks on NJ beaches
Man injured as firefighters battle blaze in home with heavy clutter
Day care center raid turns up drugs, guns cash: Police
Tesla bursts into flames after crash in Houston, killing 2
5 females accused of climbing fire escape, burglarizing NYC apartment
Show More
Why some are experiencing side effects after 2nd vaccine shot
Oldest living American Hester Ford dies at 116
Half of US adults now have received at least 1 COVID shot
Researchers now have an estimate for just how many T. rex once roamed Earth
Bus driver calls for help while man attacks MTA bus
More TOP STORIES News