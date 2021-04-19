Man reportedly caught trespassing at Taylor Swift's building in TriBeCa

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5325263" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> (Previous coverage) NJ Burkett reports on the NYPD officer who allegedly plotted to kill both her estranged husband and the daughter of her boyfriend.

TRIBECA, Manhattan (WABC) -- NYPD officers arrested a man caught trespassing in TriBeCa, reportedly at the home of pop star Taylor Swift.Investigators charged Hanks Johnson, 52, of Manhattan with criminal trespassing.Police took him into custody after someone called 911 on Saturday night.The New York Post reports Johnson was caught trying to gain entry into the luxury building, where Swift owns three apartments.She also owns a townhouse next door.----------