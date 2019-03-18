Marcia Clark talks about producing 'The Fix' on ABC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's been almost a quarter century since The Trial of The Century began, and Marcia Clark has gone from prosecutor to producer with stops to write crime novels along the way. Now, she's taken all this experience and put it all into a new TV series for ABC.To watch "The Fix" is to hear echoes of the O.J. Simpson case - which is only natural given that one of the creators of this show is Marcia Clark, the prosecutor who tried and failed to put Simpson behind bars. "I love the ability to make things up," she told me in LA, "It's really fun, and I get to control the outcome. Even better," she told me with a hearty laugh."Marcia wrote what she knew and sort of fictionalized it and took off from there," said Robin Tunney, who plays the prosecutor in the series, "We're not letting reality get in the way of good drama.""The Fix," which is set in the present day, recalls the challenges Clark faced during her famous trial. Tunney notes, "It's a fantasy, but like there are little nuances nobody would know but Marcia. Nobody could've written that but Marcia."The guy on trial this time is a movie star, cleared of murder eight years ago, who now faces another charge of homicide. He is played by Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. "One of the things that's really exciting about it is we really do get the nuts and bolts. I mean you will, as a viewer, be saying, 'really?! Does that really happen in the prosecution? Do they really do that?' and, vice versa for the defense."I noted to Adewale that, "A lot of people don't know this, but you have two law degrees from the University of London and Kings College. Does this ring true to you? Or is it Hollywoodized?""Well," he responded, "that was one of the things that intrigued me about it: the legal background, and knowing Marcia's an expert in her field."His co-star sitting next to him said she is, "Just really impressed that he has a fallback career because if this acting doesn't work out for me, I'm broke and on the street. A law degree? I barely finished high school!"Acting is working out just fine for Robin Tunney, but while we're on the subject of high school, Marcia Clark graduated from Susan E. Wagner High School in the Manor Heights section of Staten Island. She has fond memories of hanging out in Manhattan as a teen, though she relocated to UCLA for college.----------