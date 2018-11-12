LOS ANGELES (WABC) --Stan Lee, the New York native who co-created iconic Marvel characters Spider-man, the Hulk, X-Men and more, has died at the age of 95.
His family attorney confirmed the passing of the Marvel legend at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
Lee revolutionized the comics by introducing human frailties in superheroes such as Spider-Man, The Fantastic Four and The Incredible Hulk, as the top writer at Marvel Comics and later as its publisher.
He revived the industry in the 1960s by offering the costumes and action craved by younger readers while insisting on sophisticated plots, college-level dialogue, satire, science fiction, even philosophy.
Spider-Man, the Hulk and X-Men were among the Lee creations that went on to become stars of blockbuster films.
Many of Lee's characters had roots in New York City, where he was born in Manhattan in 1922. His parents were Romanian-born immigrants and he grew up living in various apartments on the Upper West Side, Washington Heights and in the Bronx. He attended DeWitt Clinton High School in the Bronx.
"I think everybody loves things that are bigger than life. ... I think of them as fairy tales for grown-ups," he told The Associated Press in a 2006 interview. "We all grew up with giants and ogres and witches. Well, you get a little bit older and you're too old to read fairy tales. But I don't think you ever outgrow your love for those kind of things, things that are bigger than life and magical and very imaginative."
Fresh out of high school at age 16 in the late 1930s, Lee got a job as an assistant at Timely Comics, which would eventually become Marvel Comics.
In 1941, he made his comic debut writing a Captain America book,and used the pseudonym "Stan Lee" for the first time. His real name was Stanley Martin Lieber.
Lee considered the comic-book medium an art form and he was prolific: By some accounts, he came up with a new comic book every day for 10 years.
"I wrote so many I don't even know. I wrote either hundreds or thousands of them," he told the AP in 2006.
Timely Comics became Marvel in the 1960s, when Lee hit his stride bringing the Fantastic Four, the Hulk, Spider-Man, Iron Man and numerous others to life.
"It was like there was something in the air. I couldn't do anything wrong," he recalled.
Lee scripted most of Marvel's superhero comics himself during the '60s, including the Avengers and the X-Men, two of the most enduring. In 1972, he became Marvel's publisher and editorial director; four years later, 72 million copies of Spider-Man were sold.
"He's become our Mickey Mouse," he once said of the masked, web-crawling crusader.
Unlike competitor DC Comics, Lee's heroes were a far cry from virtuous do-gooders such as Superman. The Fantastic Four fought with each other. Spider-Man was goaded into superhero work by his alter ego, Peter Parker, who suffered from unrequited crushes, money problems and dandruff. The Silver Surfer, an alien doomed to wander Earth's atmosphere, waxed about the woeful nature of man. The Hulk was marked by self-loathing. Daredevil was blind and Iron Man had a weak heart.
Lee's direct influence faded in the 1970s as he gave up some of his editorial duties at Marvel. But with his trademark white mustache and tinted sunglasses, he was the industry's most recognizable figure. He lectured widely on popular culture.
Lee moved from his homes in Manhattan and on Long Island to Los Angeles in 1981 to head Marvel Productions, an animation studio that was later purchased, along with Marvel Comics, for $50 million by New World Entertainment.
As sales of comics declined, Marvel was forced into bankruptcy proceedings that meant it had to void a lifetime contract prohibiting Lee from working for anyone else. Lee later sued Marvel for $10 million, saying the company cheated him out of millions in profits from movies based on his characters.
In 2000, Lee agreed to write stories for DC Comics, reinventing Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and other signature characters for Marvel's one-time rival.
Lee became more of a figurehead in later years, but also something of a cult icon. Starting in 1989, he made one of his first cameos in "The Trial of the Incredible Hulk," and he went on to be featured in every Marvel movie following 2000s "X-Men," including "Spider-Man" in 2002, the "Fantastic Four" and "Iron Man" in 2008.
Joan Clayton Boocock Lee, to whom he was married for more than 60 years, died last year.
He is survived by his daughter, J.C.
Information from ABC News and The Associated Press
