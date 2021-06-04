Marvel stuntwoman puts Bobby to the test in 'Breaking Bobby Bones'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10708919" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bobby Bones tackles intense challenges in his new show, "Breaking Bobby Bones," while telling heartwarming stories of everyday heroes.

Bobby Bones tackles intense challenges on his new National Geographic show, "Breaking Bobby Bones." The latest is a lesson in stunts and who better to give it to him than a Marvel superhero?Actress and stuntwoman Janeshia Adams-Ginyard appears on the June 6 episode of the adventure series. Her repertoire includes playing Nomble, one of the Dora Milaje, in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" and "Black Panther." Plus, she was Teyonah Parris' stunt double in "WandaVision.""I just love working on the Marvel projects. I love the action and physicality involved," Adams-Ginyard told On The Red Carpet.Her latest project was to get Bones to overcome his fear of heights in order to fall off a roof, teach him how to perform a fight scene... and set his arm on fire."I had an amazing time on 'Breaking Bobby Bones,'" Adams-Ginyard said. "He's really funny and he will be completely transparent with you and let you know, 'Hey, I don't know about this [but] I'm going to do it.'"Not only will audiences get an inside look at Adams-Ginyard's experiences as a stunt performer, and her challenges in getting jobs as a Jamaican American woman in the industry, but they'll also hear about the personal obstacles she's faced. During the episode, she opens up to Bones about the death of her mom while she was a freshman in college."My resilience and my persistence and my upbringing from my mom is what has gotten me where I'm at today," Adams-Ginyard said."It's just like how Bobby has his mantra, 'fight, grind, repeat,' you just keep going. People who keep going are the ones who are successful and get to live out their dreams and passions," Adams-Ginyard added.Adams-Ginyard's story of resilience is one of many Bones features on his show, where he tackles mental and physical challenges while sharing the heartwarming stories of everyday heroes."My goal when I created this show - it wasn't for me to go out and do dumb things and maybe get hurt - it was to actually show the crazy things people are doing, but that they have come so far in their lives when they were told they couldn't," Bones told On The Red Carpet."I just want people to see that if you have a setback, it doesn't mean that you have to be held back forever," Bones continued.