Marvel Universe Live! experience comes to Grand Central Terminal

Lauren Glassberg reports on the superhero experience Marvel Universe Live!

NEW YORK (WABC) --
From Thor's legendary hammer, to Ironman's suit and Captain America's shield, we're getting an up-close look at "Marvel Universe Live!," a "super" superhero experience coming to New York City.

At Grand Central Terminal Wednesday, it was a perfect backdrop for selfies and a chance to channel your inner superhero.

There were masks to try on and characters to practice sword fighting with.

Plus a short performance right in Vanderbilt Hall, a nice distraction for train riders.

The event was meant to get kids excited about the upcoming Marvel Universe Live shows.

The two-hour show has The Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy coming together to fight Loki.

The shows kick off Thursday at the Barclays Center and run through March at other venues as well. Tickets are still available.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

