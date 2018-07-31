ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'M*A*S*H' star Alan Alda reveals he has Parkinson's disease

EMBED </>More Videos

Symptoms of Parkinson's disease in wake of Alan Alda announcement

NEW YORK --
Actor Alan Alda says he has Parkinson's disease.

Appearing Tuesday on "CBS This Morning," the former "M*A*S*H" star said he was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disorder three and a half years ago.

Alda said he expects a tabloid will soon publish a story about his diagnosis.

This 1981 photo shows Jamie Farr, from front left, Harry Morgan, Loretta Swit, William Christopher and, from back from left, Mike Farrell, Alan Alda and David Ogden Stiers.


The 82-year-old says he's not angry and considers it a challenge.

Alda said he has acted and given talks since then, and that he could see his thumb twitch in a recent podcast and thought someone would soon do a sad story.

From left to right: Loretta Swit, Mike Farrell, Jamie Farr, Harry Morgan, Alan Alda and William Christopher during the taping of the final episode of "*M*A*S*H" in January 1983.


Alda said revealing his diagnosis might be helpful to others with Parkinson's, and there are things they can do.

Alda played a senator who ran for president on "The West Wing," and he also hosted "Scientific American Frontiers" on PBS.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmenthealthcelebrityparkinson's disease
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Stars call for reinstatement of 'Guardians' director Gunn
National Dance Institute program aims to empower, motivate kids
Grocery Joe, Jordan, steal the 'The Men Tell All' show
4 can't-miss live music events in NYC this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Child among 4 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Queens
Police kill armed homeowner after he killed intruder
Woman allegedly kills husband for ordering pornography
Couple can finally get married after $250,000 lottery win
Snake scare: Vinny the boa constrictor could be anywhere
Dog left in cage rescued from rising tide at NJ park
VIDEO: Man sets fire at Staten Island gas station
Teen accused of killing NJ restaurant owner due in court
Show More
NYC murder suspect arrested in LA claims involvement in 7 killings
Guy Fieri feeds hundreds of California wildfire evacuees
4 hurt when SUV slams into Manhattan restaurant
Greyhound strands passengers at Port Authority
Jumaane Williams due in court after NYC protest charges
More News