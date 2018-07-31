NEW YORK --Actor Alan Alda says he has Parkinson's disease.
Appearing Tuesday on "CBS This Morning," the former "M*A*S*H" star said he was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disorder three and a half years ago.
Alda said he expects a tabloid will soon publish a story about his diagnosis.
The 82-year-old says he's not angry and considers it a challenge.
Alda said he has acted and given talks since then, and that he could see his thumb twitch in a recent podcast and thought someone would soon do a sad story.
Alda said revealing his diagnosis might be helpful to others with Parkinson's, and there are things they can do.
Alda played a senator who ran for president on "The West Wing," and he also hosted "Scientific American Frontiers" on PBS.
