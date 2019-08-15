Meet the couple from the iconic Woodstock album cover who are still together 50 years later

"We didn't know that the photo was taken," said Nick Ercoline. "But that's a pose you can see Bobbi and I perform every morning... and every night before we go to bed."
The photo, taken by photographer Burk Uzzle, is none other than the iconic Woodstock record album cover. Bobbi gifted her grandson an autographed record album with their photo on the cover for Christmas.
Nick was a college student and Bobbi worked at a bank. The original $18.00 concert tickets were a little steep for their budget, so originally they didn't plan on attending the Woodstock Music Festival.
On August 15, 1969, Nick and Bobbi sat on her porch listening to local radio station W.A.L.L. and heard all of the commotion - the traffic, the people, the scenes that were going on. Reporters and radio announcers were saying "Please don't come. We cannot accept any more people." But Bobbi and Nick went anyway...
"We were twenty... we had to go," said Bobbi.
The next morning, they grabbed some friends and some essentials and jumped into their friend Jim 'Corky' Corcoran's mother's car and started driving.
"We got as far as we could and then there was a troop, a state police car blocking the road - so we couldn't get by that," said Nick. "And a young man was sitting on the hood of the trooper car. He was wearing blue jeans, no shirt, and moccasins - and he was smoking a joint. And we're looking at each other like 'What the heck is going on here?'"
They didn't make it far before a line of cars was dead stopped. For miles and miles, they said people, cars, campsites... they got out on foot and followed the clear footpath to the festival.
"We really had no idea what to expect. Our intention was to come up, check it out, and be back home so I could go to mass the next day," said Bobbi.
On their way in, they connected with a young man named Herbie, who was dealing with a bad trip and had lost his friends. They threw their arms around Herbie and headed into the festival.
Herbie was carrying a staff with a ribbon around it and a butterfly connected to it. The staff later made the iconic photo as well on the left side.
Bobbi, Nick, Corky, Herbie, and the others claimed a patch of ground at the festival in the sea of other attendees. Illuminated by the orange lights, swaying to the music, wrapped around a blanket that they found along the way.
Sometime on Sunday morning - the last day of the festival - Nick and Bobbi stood and greeted the sunrise wrapped in the quilt. They didn't know they were being photographed by Burk Uzzle, whose photo was later chosen to be the cover of the iconic Woodstock record album.
"When I was supposed to be attending mass - the picture was taken. Proof that I did not go to mass!" said Bobbi.
Along with Nick and Bobbi, Herbie's butterfly staff - also pictured is their dear friend Corky. Ironically, Corky had just returned from serving 13 months in Vietnam with the Marines. Corky is also in the picture - behind the couple - on the ground laying under Herbie's army blanket.
James 'Corky' Corcoran passed away in September, earlier this year.
Bobbi shared this photo of Corky - featuring the iconic photo - on Facebook when he passed away.
"When I look at that picture and I see Corky laying on the ground next to us, it's almost like an oxymoron," said Bobbi. "Here we are - the couple that has come to symbolize the festival - and here's our marine... our Vietnam veteran laying next to us. It's just peace and love... and our marine."
Bobbi and Nick reflect on this entire experience and feel thankful for being about to share this experience... for over 50 years.
Nick and Bobbi stayed together, married on August 1971, and had two children. Nick became a union carpenter, Bobbi a school nurse.
"The further I get away the event... the more I realize what a phenomenal thing it was. All those people under less than perfect circumstances and it was filled with peace and love... and no violence," said Bobbi. "This world needs more Woodstock."
Bobbi and Nick Ercoline have been together ever since. Soon they will celebrate their 50th Anniversary and look forward to many more adventures together.
