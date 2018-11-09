ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Actress Meg Ryan and singer John Mellencamp are engaged!

(FILE)

LOS ANGELES --
Here's a ditty about John and Meg.

Singer John Mellencamp and actress Meg Ryan are getting married.

The 56-year-old announced her engagement to the 67-year-old musician on Instagram . "ENGAGED!," is what she wrote. The post included a drawing of what appears to be the two holding hands. He's also holding a guitar.

They've been dating on and off since 2010.

Ryan was previously married to actor Dennis Quaid, while Mellencamp has been married three times.

No date was announced.

