Meghan McCain makes tearful return to 'The View'

NEW YORK --
Meghan McCain is back on "The View" for the first time since the August death of her father, Sen. John McCain.

She made a tearful return Monday, thanking viewers and her colleagues for their support.

She said the idealism for America that her father talked about didn't die with him when the former presidential candidate succumbed to brain cancer Aug. 25.

McCain urged viewers not to surrender to the divisiveness that is happening in the country right now.

Somewhat uncharacteristically, McCain stayed out of the first "hot topic" discussion on the talk show Monday, which was about the Senate approval of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

