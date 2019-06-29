Melissa McCarthy could play Ursula in live-action 'Little Mermaid,' Variety reports

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Actress Melissa McCarthy is in talks to play Ursula in the live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid."
The negotiations are still in the early stages, according to Variety.
The new movie will include the original songs from the 1989 animated hit and feature new music from Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Actress Pat Carroll voiced Ursula in the original movie.
Disney, which produced "The Little Mermaid," is the parent company of ABC.
