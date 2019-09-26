Met Opera opens season after Plácido Domingo withdraws amid harassment reports

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Metropolitan Opera opened its new season without Placido Domingo after the singer's withdrawal from his slate of scheduled performances at the opera house.
On the Upper West Side Wednesday night, opera enthusiasts turned out for the season debut of Verdi's "Macbeth".
The main draw was Domingo, until Tuesday when the Spanish-born superstar agreed to withdraw from all future performances at the Met in light of recent sexual misconduct accusations.
He is the subject of an ongoing LA Opera investigation.
Multiple women are accusing the singer of inappropriate behavior, including one soprano who claims he grabbed her bare breast.
As late as last week the Met's general manager said Domingo would appear as planned, saying the scandal thus far lacked 'corroboration.'
"Institutions are under a lot of pressure these days," said opera attendee Gene Schaefer. "They need to act very conservatively. They're afraid of doing the wrong thing."
"It's still early in the investigation, and we don't know what the outcome will be," said opera attendee Grace Starkey. "I guess they needed to make the decision they did."
Others disagreed, saying they think it was just an overreaction to the MeToo movement.
"I think it's a mistake. He's a great artist," one man said.
"That's judging before he's been tried, not sure I agree with that," said another man.
In a statement Domingo said:"While I strongly dispute recent allegations made about me, and I am concerned about a climate in which people are condemned without due process, upon reflection, I believe that my appearance in this production of 'Macbeth' would distract from the hard work of my colleagues both on stage and behind the scenes."
Domingo made his Met debut in 1960 when he was 27. The opera legend says he will never again perform at the Met.
The Met had been under increasing pressure to cancel Domingo's seven scheduled appearances, but general manager Peter Gelb reiterated to performers after a dress rehearsal Saturday that the opera house was awaiting results of investigations by the LA Opera, where Domingo has been general director since 2003, and the American Guild of Musical Artists, the union that represents various opera staff.
Domingo, who had sung in rehearsals, said his Met career was over after what the company said was 706 performances.
Gelb sent an email to the Met staff on Tuesday saying, "We are grateful to him for recognizing that he needed to step down."
Zeljko Lucic will replace Domingo for the three performances of "Macbeth." Domingo also had been scheduled for four performances as Sharpless in Puccini's "Madama Butterfly" at the Met in November.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
