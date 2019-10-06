Met Opera Tenor Marcello Giordani dies at 56 in Sicily

AUGUSTA, Sicily (WABC) -- Tenor Marcello Giordani, a fan favorite at the Metropolitan Opera, has died.
Giordani has performed at the Met Opera more than 200 times.
His wife says he collapsed Saturday at his home near Sicily, after saying he was thirsty.
Giordani was 56.
