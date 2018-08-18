MetLife concert evacuated as strong storms move into area

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) --Another major concert has been evacuated from MetLife Stadium as strong storms move into the area.
The stadium is asking everyone to get out and take shelter immediately.
Saturday's concert lineup is Brandon Lay, Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett and Kenny Chesney.
This is the second time storms forced an evacuation during a major concert there.
A couple of weeks ago, there was an evacuation at the Beyonce and Jay-Z concert.
