MetLife concert evacuated due to strong storms in area

Sandra Bookman has the details on the evacuation.

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) --
Another major concert was temporarily evacuated from MetLife Stadium as strong storms moved into the area.

The stadium asked everyone to get out and take shelter immediately.


Just before 7:30 p.m. concertgoers were allowed to return to their seats as the show planned to resume.

Saturday's concert lineup is Brandon Lay, Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett and Kenny Chesney.



This is the second time storms forced an evacuation during a major concert there.

A couple of weeks ago, there was an evacuation at the Beyonce and Jay-Z concert.

