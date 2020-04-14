Coronavirus News: Metropolitan Opera to stream 'At Home Gala' in NYC

The Metropolitan Opera will stream its "At Home Gala" next Saturday.
The concert will feature more than 40 artists performing from home.
It comes after the Met was forced to cancel the final two months of its season.
The event will run for about three hours and will be available to watch online through the next day.
