coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Metropolitan Opera to stream 'At Home Gala' in NYC

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- You can change up your quarantine routine with a trip to the opera without leaving home.

The Metropolitan Opera will stream its "At Home Gala" next Saturday.

The concert will feature more than 40 artists performing from home.

It comes after the Met was forced to cancel the final two months of its season.

The event will run for about three hours and will be available to watch online through the next day.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE





UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island

RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citymanhattancoronavirus new york cityhealthmedicalmetropolitan operacoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Jennifer Lopez, Robert De Niro thank hospital workers
50 NYC education employees dead of coronavirus
Widespread transmission in NYC, but moving in the right direction
NYPD officers thank health care heroes fighting COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Star-studded fundraiser to benefit NJ Pandemic Relief Fund
Trump, governors at odds over who can reopen the country
Nursing homes hard hit by coronavirus cases
50 NYC education employees dead of coronavirus
AccuWeather: Tranquil Tuesday
Study: Head lice drug emerges as potential coronavirus treatment
Staten Island house fire injures 3
Show More
Man crossing Queens street killed in hit and run
Jennifer Lopez, Robert De Niro thank hospital workers
Video of man wanted in fatal J train stabbing in Brooklyn
Cuomo says 'the worst is over if we continue to be smart'
New Rutgers saliva test for COVID-19 gets FDA approval
More TOP STORIES News