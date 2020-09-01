Arts & Entertainment

Michael B. Jordan breaks silence on 'Black Panther' co-star Chadwick Boseman's death

NEW YORK -- Actor Michael B. Jordan has broken his silence after the tragic death of his "Black Panther" co-star Chadwick Boseman.

Jordan posted a tribute to the late actor on his Instagram account Monday night, just days after the 43-year-old actor died of colon cancer.

"I wish we had more time," Jordan repeated throughout the post. He said he has struggled to find the words for how he feels and has been reflecting on every moment the two shared.

Jordan said Boseman has paved the way since nearly the start of his career, starting with "All My Children" when he was only 16.

"You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you've known it or not...I've been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness," Jordan said.

The actor promised Boseman that the legends and heroes he created for the world will live on forever.

"But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are," he said. "Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here."

Jordan said he will miss Boseman's honesty, sense of humor, generosity and all the other incredible gifts he gave to the world.

"I'll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes," Jordan said. "I'm dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets."

