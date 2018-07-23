ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'GMA Day' details: Michael Strahan, Sara Haines to host new hour

EMBED </>More Videos

Michael Strahan and Sara Haines will host the new hour of "Good Morning America." (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Two familiar faces will be at the GMA host table in a brand new third hour of Good Morning America coming soon.


Michael Strahan and Sara Haines will helm GMA Day in the afternoons starting September 10, ABC News announced on Monday.

"I cannot wait to kick things off with you," Strahan told Haines in the announcement video, adding to viewers, "We want you guys to join us so we can make every day an amazing GMA Day."

Haines wrote on her Instagram that leaving her co-host seat on The View is bittersweet.

"I LOVE my View family, but don't worry, my brand new *view* is literally down the street," she wrote. "Not even sure I can find the words to adequately express how excited I am to sit next to @michaelstrahan as we embark on this new journey."


The program, which was previously announced as the replacement for The Chew, will air at 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT/PT.
