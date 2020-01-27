grammy award

Michelle Obama wins Grammy Award for 'Best Spoken Word Album' for memoir 'Becoming'

LOS ANGELES -- Congratulations are in order for Michelle Obama: she's now a Grammy winner.

The former first lady won her first Grammy Sunday night for Best Spoken Word Album for the audio book of her 2019 memoir "Becoming."

RELATED: Grammys 2020: Billie Eilish, Finneas win big at Grammys

Mrs. Obama was not on hand to accept the award.

RELATED: Grammys red carpet 2020: See what the stars are wearing on music's biggest night



Other nominees for Best Spoken Word included Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt and Dan Zit for the "Beastie Boys Book;" Eric Alexandrakis for "I.V. Catatonia: 20-years as a Tw-Time Cancer Survivor;" John Waters for "Mr. Know-It-All;" and Sekou Andrews for "Sekou Andrews & The String Theory."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentaward showsmichelle obamau.s. & worldgrammy award
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GRAMMY AWARD
Grammys 2020: List of winners, nominees
Family affair: Billie Eilish, Finneas win big at Grammys
Demi Lovato makes emotional return to Grammys stage
Tyler, the Creator brings mom onstage in sweet Grammys moment
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bryant's helicopter flew in fog that grounded other choppers
Knicks, Nets fans, local athletes pay tribute to Kobe Bryant
Body found near search area for missing NJ woman
Grammys honors Kobe Bryant with Alicia Keys, Boyz II Men
AccuWeather: Expect above average temperatures
California helicopter crash: What we know about all 9 victims
2 adults, 1 child dead, toddler injured in NY shooting
Show More
Car crashes into funeral home causing fire in Queens
Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter die in helicopter crash
Vigil held to remember boy who apparently froze in LI garage
Kobe Bryant death: World reflects on basketball legend's life
Kobe Bryant talks about daughter Gianna in 2018 'Kimmel' interview
More TOP STORIES News