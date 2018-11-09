IN OUR BACKYARD

Mickey Mouse arrives in New York City with immersive art installation

Happy birthday, Mickey! In honor of his 90th anniversary, Disney's iconic mouse is getting his own art exhibition in New York City.

Emily Sowa
CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) --
In honor of the 90th anniversary of Mickey Mouse, Disney's iconic mouse is getting his own art exhibition in New York City.

"Mickey: The True Original Exhibition" gives fans the chance to explore 16,000 square feet of art inspired by Mickey Mouse and his status as a "true original." The experience features exclusive original artwork along with original work from contemporary artists.

For example, New York street artist Kenny Scharf created the "Cosmic Cavern," a psychedelic, fantastical room speckled with vintage Mickey merchandise. Brooklyn-based artist Shinique Smith built a sculpture made of plush toy's, and Los Angeles' Amanda Ross-Ho crafted a gigantic Mickey ringer T-shirt.

"Mickey: The True Original Exhibition" is open from now until February 10 at 60 10th Avenue in Chelsea, Manhattan. You can visit Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $38 per person, and you can purchase tickets here.

Tickets are not available at the event venue.

You can join Disney in celebrating 90 years of Mickey Mouse by "Sharing Your Ears" and help make wishes come true for children with critical illnesses.

Thru November 17, 2018, take a photo showing o your Mickey Mouse ears - or any creative "ears" - and upload it to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. For every public photo posted with #ShareYourEars, Disney will donate $5 to Make-A-Wish, up to $2 million to grant even more life-changing wishes. This is all part of the Disney Team of Heroes commitment to deliver comfort and inspiration to families around the world.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
