Disneyland's Millennium Falcon ride welcomes 1 millionth 'flight crew' six weeks after opening

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- A milestone for Disneyland!Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opened just about six weeks ago - and the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run has already become one of the park's most popular attractions.Earlier this week it welcomed its 1 millionth "flight crew."The Ridgeway family from Ocean Springs, Miss. were the millionth group to experience the ride.In celebration, they were treated to blue milk for a celebratory toast.