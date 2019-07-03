Movie Rundown: Sandy Kenyon's hit titles of summer 2019 include 'The Lion King,' 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The summer movie season is, of course, the season of the blockbuster, and the sequels, spinoffs, reboots, and remakes are dominating this year's box office.The reason? Hollywood loves to go with the tried-and-true because the stakes are so high, and there's no better way to grab someone's attention than to do a sequel or a remake. Most of the audience already know what they're going to be getting.Approximately one-third and one-half of the total box office gross for the year is earned in just a few short months.This year, the summer movie season began early -- in April -- with the release of "Avengers: Endgame," which has earned more than $2.5 million worldwide. This summer has a few titles that could reach those lofty heights.----------