MoviePass will shut down services on Sept. 14

MoviePass, once a revolutionary ticketing service, is temporarily shutting down on Saturday and it's unclear if it will return.

MoviePass allowed movie goers to see one movie per day for a one-time fee of $10 per month.

The ticket service's parent company, Helios and Matheson, said Friday efforts to recapitalize MoviePass have "not been successful to date."

"The Company is unable to predict if or when the MoviePass service will continue," Helios and Matheson said in a statement. The company also said it is seeing to continuing to seek financing for its efforts.
