Movies Missed: Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Tramps'

I am continuing my series of feel-good movies that I missed when they were first released.Maybe there were so many other pictures to review or I was on vacation, but with so many of us confined to our homes, now seems the perfect time to stream "Tramps."Crime and comedy can be a tricky combination. Add Romance, and the degree of difficulty is so high that few films can pull it off. "Tramps," however, manages to do thatmake us all feel good.Danny and Ellie meet when both are enlisted separately in a criminal scheme to exchange cash for the contents of a green bag, but he swaps with the wrong woman and upsets the wrong people.Ellie very reluctantly agrees to help him make this right, and their journey takes them from New York CIty to the suburbs and back again.Both are in it for the reward: money they stand to make after the successful completion of their task. But as they begin to learn more about each other and begin to enjoy each other's company, their relationship slowly develops.Grace Van Patten and Callum Turner are so good together, I forgot they were actors and became absorbed in their dance, which seemed very real to me. You root for them to get together, and you certainly don't want them to get caught -- even if that means accepting that crimepay sometimes.This plays less like a traditional rom-com and more like a road movie, and really, what could be more romantic than that?