MTV's 2019 Video Music Awards coming to Prudential Center in New Jersey

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards will be held in New Jersey for the first time.Music's biggest stars and fans will celebrate the year's most iconic videos with electrifying performances, viral moments and a new, first-of-its-kind immersive fan experience at the Prudential Center in Newark on August 26 at 9 p.m."New Jersey has an incredible music heritage and is home to some of the world's biggest artists, including 'Chairman of the Board' Frank Sinatra, 'The Boss' Bruce Springsteen, Queen Latifah, Bon Jovi, Whitney Houston, the Jonas Brothers, the Fugees, and Halsey," said Bruce Gillmer, MTV VMAs executive producer, global head of music and talent, Viacom and co-brand head, MTV International. "The list is wide and endless. Now the moonperson plants its flag to celebrate all that New Jersey has given to music fans around the globe."The news comes as part of Twitter's 2019 NewFronts presentation, where both brands unveiled the MTV VMA Stan Cam, which lets fans take control of their VMA viewing experience in ways they never could before.Using a series of short-form streams on Twitter, MTV will ask fans to decide which stars they'd like to watch, follow backstage, go behind-the-scenes and poll on a live reaction cam during the show's biggest moments.Last year's VMAs were the No. 1 most social cable awards show of 2018."We are thrilled to welcome the music and entertainment industry's brightest stars to Prudential Center, the city of Newark, and the state of New Jersey," said Scott O'Neil, CEO of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment. "Once again, the eyes of the music industry will turn to one of the Top 10 busiest arenas in the world, Prudential Center. We look forward to continuing to tell the story of this world renowned venue and the positive change it has generated through music and entertainment in Newark and across the State of New Jersey."----------