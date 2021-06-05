Music Under New York program returns to subway system after 14-month break

The popular MTA Music Under New York program resumed Friday, for the first time in nearly 14 months.
It was stopped during the coronavirus pandemic.
More than a dozen musical acts took to stations throughout the city to mark the first day of the program's rebirth.
"I am so thrilled we've finally reached this moment," MTA Arts and Design Director Sandra Bloodworth said. "The last year has been so challenging for all of our artists and to see this special program return underground is a testament to the hard work and sacrifice of so many New Yorkers.
Music Under New York dates back to 1985.
Before the shutdown, the MTA Music Program featured 350 musical acts that put on about 12,000 performances annually.
The musical styles ranged from R&B to bluegrass.
